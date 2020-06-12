The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins has Re-Opened

Welcome Back to The Gardens!

The Gardens on Spring Creek re-opened on June 2 in a limited and safe capacity.

What to Expect When You Return to The Gardens:

The Gardens on Spring Creek’s gardens will re-open with capped numbers and timed entry

Prior to entering The Gardens, you must purchase an admissions ticket or make a member reservation online for a specific date and time to visit. Tickets will not be available onsite.

Admissions Information – https://www.fcgov.com/gardens/admissions

You do not have to arrive at the exact starting time of your ticket. Instead, you may choose to arrive up to 30 minutes after your ticket time to limit crowding at The Gardens entrance.

At this time, only the outdoor gardens will re-open. Access to buildings will be limited to visitor check-in, restrooms and drinking fountains only. The Butterfly House and gift shop reopened on Monday, June 8.

Do not plan to visit The Gardens if you have a cough or fever.

All visitors are required to follow City of Fort Collins mask protocols.

Please practice social distancing – staying at least six feet away from staff, volunteers, and visitors not in your party.

Continue to Enjoy The Gardens Virtually:

If you’re not ready or able to return onsite, you can continue to explore with them online.

Follow Gardens social media for posts about what is blooming throughout the grounds.

Shop their gift shop online for curbside pickup. https://gardens-on-spring-creek-city-of-fort-collins.myshopify.com/

The Gardens will continue to offer a virtual option for nearly all adult learning programs.

Existing online Read and Seed will continue to be available online through the end of June.