Yard and Landscape To-Do List for Summer

Fertilize: Growing plants are hungry plants. Whether you’re thinking of your lawn, your veggie garden, or your flower beds and containers, early summer is a great time to give a boost with fertilizer. Whether you prefer conventional or organic, there are great options for every plant. The only plants we tend to avoid fertilizing this time of year are trees and shrubs – they benefit from feeding in the spring or fall.

Irrigation: 90-degree heat can take a toll on your landscape. Now is the perfect time to double-check that your system is working well. Check for leaks, broken lines, and clogged emitters. Often the easiest way to spot an irrigation problem is by identifying plants that are looking rough, and then exploring whether they are receiving the appropriate amount of water. If plants look wilted in the heat of the afternoon, don’t panic and don’t drown them. Most plants perk up in the cool of the evening and prefer a chance for roots to breathe, so make sure the soil has time to dry between watering.

Pest Control: As the temperature rises, so do pest and disease problems. Pay attention to your plants, shrubs, and trees, looking for signs of pest and disease stress. Take photos and/or collect samples and bring them to your local garden center, where staff can help you identify, diagnose, and select treatment. Common signs of infestation and infection include: Holes in leaves

Yellow, brown, or black spots on leaves

Powdery white substance on the leaf surface

Fine spiderweb-like structures

Leaf curling or distortion

Cracks or holes in tree or shrub bark that is dripping sap

Crown die-back in trees

Sudden sucker growth on trees

Dead or dying patches of lawn