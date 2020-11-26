100 Percent of COVID-19 Healthcare Costs to be Covered for Workforce by JBS USA

JBS USA has announced that the company will cover 100 percent of costs associated with COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment to uphold its commitment to team member health and safety.

All JBS USA team members enrolled in the company’s plan, and family members who are enrolled as dependents will not pay an out-of-pocket health expense associated with the coronavirus. The company has also provided its team members free COVID-19 testing since March.

“As we continue to face a time of great uncertainty due to the pandemic, we wanted to provide additional support to our team members and their families in a meaningful way,” said Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer, JBS USA. “This is just one of the ways we are prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce, and we will continue learning, adapting, and doing all we can to protect our team members,” Andre said.

Team members or their dependents who incurred eligible out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment under the company health plan since Sunday, March 1, will be reimbursed for their costs. Those enrolled in the health plan will not have to pay any deductible or co-insurance and will not have their respective Health Reimbursement Account funds used to cover any of the costs.

JBS USA is also offering free, random surveillance testing of asymptomatic team members at its facilities to quickly identify the potential introduction of COVID-19 from the community into its plants and mitigate any potential spread with immediate quarantine and contact tracing procedures. JBS USA has invested over $200 million in health and safety measures to protect its workforce in addition to more than $160 million in increased wages and bonuses and $50 million to support local communities through its initiative called Hometown Strong.

Hundreds of safety interventions have been put in place throughout the pandemic to provide safe working environments for JBS USA’s team members, from screening and temperature checks to staggering start times, the use of masks, and installing UV germicidal air sanitation technologies to neutralize potential viruses in the air. Those who are vulnerable have also been removed with full pay and benefits.