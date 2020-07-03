UCHealth Hospitals Named Top 100 Hospitals

By Steven Bonifazi

UCHealth’s Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, and the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora were named on the annual Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list Tuesday, July 30.

Recently Newsweek recognized UCHealth (UCH) and Poudre Valley Hospital (PVH) by listing them on its World’s Best Hospitals list in 2020. Additionally, UCH was also recognized on the Watson Health 15 Top Health System list. PVH is one of three hospitals in the nation to be recognized 14 times for being in the 100 top hospitals since 1993.

Hospitals recognized as the best-performing hospitals had better survival rates, shorter lengths of stay, and higher ratings from patients. The study bases its data on a balanced scorecard of clinical, operational, and financial metrics from data available to the public.

The study results for this year show that among Medicare beneficiaries 43,000 additional lives could be saved if all of the health systems studied performed at the same level as the top 15. Furthermore, the results also show that 29,000 additional patients could be complication-free, patients would spend on average 38 minutes less in emergency rooms, and healthcare-associated infections would drop by 12 percent.

For more information regarding both of these honors, please visit https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-watson-health-recognizes-top-performing-us-hospitals-and-health-systems-301085296.html