Annual Father’s Day 5K Race to be Held Virtually

Green Events will be hosting their annual Father’s Day 5k race online Saturday, June 20 to Sunday, June 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the 5k also comes with free beer or beverages at local restaurants as well as the opportunity to win awards and prizes.

Though the race will be virtual and online, Green Events states that they are going to modify things and provide more options for fun to celebrate the holiday. Racecourses for the 5k will be chosen by participants since the event is being held online and course and time results can be uploaded after the race is completed.

Furthermore, there will also be a number of free 1 mile races, including individual, father, and daughter, father and son, all subject to awards.

For more information on Green Events or to register for the annual Father’s Day 5k race, visit http://greeneventscolorado.com/events/fathersday/#registration.