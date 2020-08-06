At-Home Testing Service Launched by Colorado Audiology Center, The Hearing Place

The Hearing Place is performing at-home testing with FDA registered hearX Group Self Test Kit technology in Northern and Eastern Colorado to serve patients while adhering to social distance practices.

A network of seven audiology centers, The Hearing Place’s motto is “Better Hearing, Better Life”. The hearX Self Test Kit provides patients a convenient solution to remote and telehealthcare. Additionally, hearX Self Test Kits minimize risk for vulnerable individuals as well as aid audiologists in providing hearing care directly to their patients.

“The importance of low- and no-touch patient services has become more important than ever with the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Dr. Brittany Mathisen, lead audiologist and owner at The Hearing Place. “Individuals with the highest risk of infection are adults and elderly people, the same group of people that we typically serve,” said Brittany.

The hearing assessment is conducted through a guided tablet-based program where patients receive instructions and step-by-step guidance. Furthermore, patients have the option of real-time telehealth support from an audiologist.

Once completed, the assessment can detect conductive hearing loss risk with a 94 percent accuracy which helps audiologists to make treatment recommendations including the fitting of hearing aids in low or no-touch environments.

This service will be initially launched by the Hearing Place in the Fort Collins area and is expected to be available to other communities nearby its locations in the near future.

“Telehealth used to be about convenience and accessibility, now it’s about safety first and foremost,” said Brittany. “To ensure that we are able to continue providing top-notch hearing care, we are encouraging our patients to take advantage of at-home appointments using the hearX Self Test Kit as they become available across our service areas,” said Brittany.

For more information regarding hearX Self Test Kit technology including how to request a self-test kit, visit: https://hearx.thehearingplaceco.com/