Bariatric Surgery and Weight Loss Center Opens in Fort Collins

Patients seeking effective and long-lasting treatment for weight loss now can receive care from the team at Banner Fort Collins Weight Loss Center. The comprehensive weight loss program addresses the medical, behavioral, and nutritional needs of each client.

“Every person’s weight loss journey is different,” said Banner Health surgeon Samuel Saltz, DO. “Our program is designed to focus on each person’s unique needs and tailor care to what will result in the best outcome.”

The team is made up of specialists from different disciplines to address the surgical, medical, behavioral, and nutritional needs of each patient. “We have a broad range of services for adults who suffer from the disease of obesity, and we will continue to care for and support those patients after their procedure,” Dr. Saltz said.

The timeline of the program is created to work with each patient as they are evaluated for surgery, prepare for surgery, and then recover from their surgery. During that journey, patients work with a bariatric surgeon, a psychologist, a registered dietitian, a nurse practitioner, and other specialists as needed.

The basic timeline for someone on the bariatric surgery journey includes attending a free information session which is available virtually, completing a comprehensive assessment with a multi-disciplinary team, preparing for surgery which can take 3-6 months, having surgery and recovering and meeting with your team after surgery to access ongoing support for success.

More information on the different types of bariatric surgeries available can be found online at www.bannerhealth.com/weightloss. To reach the Banner Fort Collins Weight Loss Center and to sign up for the information seminar, call 970-821-4500 Option 4, or email bfcmcgeneralsurgery@bannerhealth.com.

About Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center is a nonprofit, acute-care hospital offering emergency services, medical imaging, surgery, intensive care, obstetrics, and medical/surgical beds equipped with telemedicine technology. It is part of Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country with 30 hospitals located in six states. For more information, please visit www.BannerHealth.com/FortCollins.