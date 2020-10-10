City of Fort Collins Encourages Community to Test Homes for Radon

The City of Fort Collins is encouraging members of the community to test the levels of radon in their homes as colder weather approaches.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Additionally, Radon gas enters homes and other buildings through cracks and openings in places like basements, crawl spaces, and slabs.

Levels of radon in homes vary regardless of age, upkeep, or quality of the building however, homes in Colorado are at higher risk for radon. Testing radon levels in the home can be a simple and inexpensive process.

Options for testing radon levels in the home are as follows:

Purchase a radon test kit. The City of Fort Collins sells discounted short-term ($6) and long-term ($20) kits for you to test your own home. These kits are available at the Fort Collins Senior Center, located at 1200 Raintree Dr.

Compete a Healthy Homes Assessment. Community members who complete a Healthy Homes assessment will receive a free radon test kit along with other items related to in-home healthy and safety. To schedule a free phone assessment call (970) 416-2832.

If a home has high radon levels, the best course of action is to hire a professional. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides resources to contractors that have been certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program and the National Radon Saftey Board.

For more information regarding radon and its health impacts, visit: fcgov.com/radon