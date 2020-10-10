COVID-19 Cases Rise Again in Larimer County

Larimer County Public Health has begun to see another rise in COVID-19 cases in the county with a substantial increase in cases for those between the ages of 18 to 24.

The state’s dial framework standardized multiple levels of “openness” for counties, with Larimer County currently in the Level 1 phase. This increase in cases jeopardizes the level 1 status, with a possible shift to the level 2 phase having the ability to lead to more restrictions for businesses within the county.

Larimer County has been open more than any other place in the state due to a variance that was approved in May. A move to level 2 phase could impact restaurants, breweries, places of worship, gyms, and sizes of public gatherings.

Larimer County Public Health hopes that there will be no rollback and that businesses will not become closed again, but the move to level 2 would require the limitation of business capacity levels.

Face coverings, social distancing, handwashing, and frequent cleaning can all aid in slowing the spread of the virus within the community.

The rise in cases reflects that residents have become less cautious and may not be following the guidance in Larimer County recently.

“Larimer County residents have worked hard to maintain a lower case rate and as a result have reduced illness and death,” said Tom Gonzales public health director. “However, we can’t let our guard down,” Tom said.

Larimer County has a total of three weeks to reverse the trend of increasing cases or the phase of reopening could be moved to level 2. Public Health is asking for the help of community partners, municipalities, business owners, and residents to step up the response to COVID-19 and take this seriously.

“I understand we are all tired of these restrictions, but lowering our guard may lead to more illness and further rollbacks for our businesses,” said Tom.

For more Information regarding COVID-19, visit: www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus