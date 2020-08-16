COVID-19 puts Emphasis on Importance of Flu Shots

August 16, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Health and Wellness 0
New Banner Health providers expand patient care in Northern Colorado

Medical experts from Banner Health are urging people to get flu shots this year to protect themselves with influenza season approaching in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical experts are worried that the combination of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic could overwhelm health care systems. Furthermore, the idea of contracting both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously could prove fatal for those at high risk.

“It is difficult because influenza and COVID-19 will coincide this year and the symptoms are very similar,” said Marsha Hamner, MD, regional medical director with Banner Northern Colorado hospitalists. “The number of influenza and COVID cases could further overwhelm our health care systems,” Marsha said.

Nevertheless, getting a flu shot will not make individuals more prone to contracting the flu or COVID-19. Also, if someone finds themselves suffering from flu-like or COVID symptoms, they are encouraged to get tested since the symptoms are so similar.

Banner Health will offer outdoor walk-up curbside flu shots for people starting in September throughout Northern Colorado.

“It is imperative this year that everyone get their flu shot,” said Dr. Hamner. “I’d encourage patients to be more diligent in seeking care for respiratory illnesses this year as we will have two potentially serious viral illnesses circulating simultaneously,” Dr. Hamner said.

For more information regarding Banner Health, visit: www.BannerHealth.com

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Logo Design and Brand Bundle!

(970) 682-4593

by Cursor Magnet - 3 weeks ago

Are you needing in-home senior care?

970-658-8228

by Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado - 1 month ago

!!Grow Premium CBD!!

000-000-0000

by High Altitude School of Hydroponics (H*A*S*H) - 1 month ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply