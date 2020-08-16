COVID-19 puts Emphasis on Importance of Flu Shots

“It is difficult because influenza and COVID-19 will coincide this year and the symptoms are very similar,” said Marsha Hamner, MD, regional medical director with Banner Northern Colorado hospitalists. “The number of influenza and COVID cases could further overwhelm our health care systems,” Marsha said.

Nevertheless, getting a flu shot will not make individuals more prone to contracting the flu or COVID-19. Also, if someone finds themselves suffering from flu-like or COVID symptoms, they are encouraged to get tested since the symptoms are so similar.

Banner Health will offer outdoor walk-up curbside flu shots for people starting in September throughout Northern Colorado.

“It is imperative this year that everyone get their flu shot,” said Dr. Hamner. “I’d encourage patients to be more diligent in seeking care for respiratory illnesses this year as we will have two potentially serious viral illnesses circulating simultaneously,” Dr. Hamner said.

