Curves of Loveland Celebrates 28 Years of Innovating Fitness

Fitness center Curves is celebrating its 28th year of being one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women worldwide.

Successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic effects is proof for Curves that its time-proven concept is resilient and agile. Curves is also known for their coach-led 30-minute training circuit.

Curves is now offering members within the Loveland area the ability to work out either from the safety of their own homes or at the local Curves of Loveland clean and sanitized gym. MyCurves On Demand is an at-home workout that replicates the traditional Curves full-body workout utilizing a resistance band in place of equipment found inside clubs.

“This past year has been filled with exciting changes and unexpected challenges,” said Krishea Holloway, president, and CEO of Curves NA and Oceania, Inc. “I am proud to say that both our franchise partners and the Curves team have met 2020 head-on by finding new and innovative ways to continue serving our members,” Krishea.

Members of Curves can stream their workout from any smart device, with new content being added regularly. Curves has expanded the MyCurves On Demand program to produce MyCurves On-Demand + Coaching, including live one-on-one weekly virtual coaching from their own homes.

Through courses from Balance and Posture to Stretching and Stress Management, Nutrition and Weight Management, Curves educates members on how to make improvements in their lifestyle. Additional courses include dynamic e-learnings, weekly content review, and an extensive library of functional exercises.

Each local Curves coach works to be a supportive and highly-motivated fitness enthusiast dedicated to helping women reach their health and fitness goals. For the last 28 years, their mission has been to strengthen women through fun, fast, and safe programs to aid them in their goals regarding health and fitness.

“As our gyms reopen, we look ahead to 2021 and beyond with enthusiasm,” said Krishea. “The entire Curves team remains more committed than ever to providing our franchisees and members the best programs and services possible,” Krishea said.

For more information regarding the Curves program and membership options available in the Loveland area, visit www.curves.com or call 970-669-9400