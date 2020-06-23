Department of Public Health and Environment Publishes Agricultural Health Guide

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has established guidelines for the entire state in an attempt to protect workers within the agriculture industry.

The guidelines, available in English and Spanish and soon to be more languages, aim to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the guidelines received input from the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Department of Labor and Employment and align with the CDC’s agricultural worker guidance.

Addressing the use of personal protective equipment, hygiene, equipment cleaning, sick leave benefits, case reporting, and more, the guidelines have suggestions for how to post the information within workplaces that will allow workers to understand them easily.

“These new expert recommendations provide important direction to our state’s critically important agriculture industry and to those absolutely essential workers along every stop of the food supply chain,” said Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture.

For more information on the finalized guidelines, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/16nea9zKdd66FGIcvefY4hewB8HVBKVI_/view