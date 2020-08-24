Evacuation Center Opened in La Porte due to Lewstone Fire

August 24, 2020
PHOTO BY BLAINE HOWERTON; The Lewstone as seen from the High Park Burn area, 1 mile South of Poudre Canyon

The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an evacuation center Saturday, August 22 in La Porte to assist residents who have experienced evacuation due to the Lewstone Fire in Larimer County.

The Lewstone Fire is estimated to have burned over 30 acres and is burning northwest of Fort Collins between Highway 14 and Rise Canyon. The newly opened Evacuation Center is located at the Cache La Poudre Middle School in La Porte.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado are currently at the evacuation center prepared and ready to accommodate any and everyone who needs information or other assistance regarding the Lewstone Fire. Additionally, Red Cross volunteers will have access to emergency supplies and support for those in need.

Due to protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the recently opened evacuation center in La Porte is not able to provide congregate sheltering for fire evacuees. Instead, they are putting evacuees up in local hotels until it is safe for them to return home.

The link posted below will be updated as conditions for the Lewstone fire continue to change.

For more information regarding the new evacuation center in La Porte, visit: http://cowyredcrossblog.org/lewstone_Fire/

