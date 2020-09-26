Express Flu Clinics Available at The Youth Clinic

The Youth Clinic’s annual Express Flu Clinics have begun for the year on select dates from Thursday, August 20 to Friday, October 2 at the 1200 E. Elizabeth Street Office to assist the prevention of the influenza virus through this year’s annual vaccine.

All Express Flu Clinics will be administered by appointment only and there will be extra professional informational resources available for patients upon visits. Services are for anyone over the age of 6 months as well as individuals over the age of 50.

The Youth Clinic requires optional preparation when booking appointments so that they can note the number of patients with accompanying birthdates of each patient.

Clinics will be held after 5:30 pm on weekdays and 8 am on Saturdays for the following dates:

Saturday, September 12

Wednesday, September 16

Saturday, September 19

Wednesday, September 23

Saturday, September 26

Tuesday, September 29

Saturday, October 3

Wednesday, October 7

Tuesday, October 13

Saturday, October 17

Mini-clinics being held during business hours on select Friday’s are as follows:

Friday, September 11

Friday, September 18

Friday, September 25

Friday, October 2

Changes made to the Youth Clinic’S Express Flu Clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic are as follows:

For social distancing purposes:

It is essential for families to adhere to appointment times. Early and late arrivals will not be accommodated.

Families will now wait in their cars in the general parking area until notified via text.

Once notified, a Youth Clinic staff member will greet families at the door to take to a room.

Before entering the office:

Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks. There will be no exceptions.

Completion of the Phreesia Pre-visit check-in is required.

Temperatures will be taken for all family members (regardless if they have an appointment) and if anyone has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, all family members’ appointments will be rescheduled.

For the most effective communication with the office:

Please make sure a current cell phone number and email address on file for all visiting family members.

Families must notify the office who will be accompanying the patient to their appointment and provide their cell phone number.

Direct communication with further instructions will be sent via text from the Youth Clinic on the day of each appointment. Families will need to reply to this message upon arrival at the clinic.

For more information regarding the Express Flu Clinics, including to schedule appointments, visit: www.youthclinic.com or call 970-267-9510