Fossil Ridge High School Moves to Phase 1 Remote Learning

Fossil Ridge High School has announced that the school will shift to Phase 1 remote learning starting Friday, November 13 through fall break, Sunday, November 29.

This decision came after much discussion between Fossil Ridge High School’s principal, administration and the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE). The goal of this shift is to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

Fossil Ridge High School had a total of 29 confirmed and six presumptive positive cases between Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, November 12. The school recently met state health department criteria for school outbreak status recently with dozens of students and staff who either shifted to remote learning during assessment periods for open cases or in quarantine once LCDHE issued orders to close contacts.

Fossil Ridge High School is shifting to remote education due to staffing, current case counts, the rate of new cases, the number of staff and students currently out as opposed to their case count hitting a specific number. The shift to Phase 1 is a 14-day shift that aims to cut off the virus’s ability to spread in a school in addition to slowing the rate at which new cases would occur, ultimately minimizing risks upon return to in-person learning.

LEVEL GREEN: PROTECT OUR NEIGHBORS LEVEL BLUE: SAFER AT HOME CAUTIOUS LEVEL YELLOW: SAFER AT HOME CONCERN LEVEL ORANGE: SAFER AT HOME HIGH RISK LEVEL RED: STAY AT HOME P-12 SCHOOLS In-person suggested In-person suggested or hybrid, remote as appropriate In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate Remote suggested, very limited in- person when necessary

Larimer County is currently at Level Yellow: Safer at Home Concern which recommends schools to operate in-person, hybrid or remote as appropriate. The district will soon announce corresponding benchmarks for when all schools would shift to remote education based on the State of Colorado’s recently revised dial.

Schools such as Front Range have instituted similar 14-day closures and have seen a reduction in cases. Poudre School District is currently monitoring county data through the lens of the Colorado COVID-19 Dial which consists of five levels that help local communities make decisions that balance economic and social activity while ensuring the capacity to contain the virus.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and the status of Poudre School District schools, visit: https://www.psdschools.org/psd2020-21/COVID19schoolstatus