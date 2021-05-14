Free Suicide Prevention and Mental Health First Aid Training in May

SummitStone Health Partners, Amy Kegg

Since 1949, Mental Health America has led the effort to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The organization recently released a report showing that anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation have skyrocketed during the worldwide pandemic. Based on more than 1.5 million mental health screenings completed between January and September 2020, 8 out of 10 people exhibited moderate to severe symptoms on both anxiety and depression scales. Additionally, 37 percent of those taking the screenings reported thoughts of suicide nearly every day in September of 2020.

“We are collectively in a crisis of stress, anxiety, depression, uncertainty, and isolation brought on by the coronavirus and other societal stressors,” said SummitStone Health Partners CEO Michael Allen. “People need to know that help is available – and we are here to assist.”

To support our communities and to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, SummitStone is offering free QPR Suicide Prevention courses as well as Mental Health First Aid.

Question, Persuade, Refer, aka ‘QPR’ training, teaches how to respond to someone who may be having suicidal thoughts. The QPR mission is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing proven suicide prevention training to people who are not mental health professionals. QPR training can help anyone identify warning signs of suicide, teach how to get help for someone in crisis, and how to apply the QPR training with someone who may be suicidal.

Mental Health First Aid helps participants understand the signs and symptoms of behavioral health issues, how to recognize them, and how to respond. Topics include depression, suicide, substance abuse, psychosis, and panic attacks — to name a few – and the course aims to reduce stigma and increase support for those who may need it.

QPR training: May 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m. This includes Narcan training. It is regularly offered on the third Friday of the month. All courses are in a virtual format at this time. QPR training can also be arranged for groups or employers by special arrangement. To register, visit https://www.summitstonehealth.org/qpr.

MHFA training: May 26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requires two hours of prework prior to taking the course. Offered virtually—email training_department@summitstonehealth.org to reserve a spot.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, walk into the Crisis Services center at 1217 Riverside Ave. in Fort Collins between 8 a.m.to midnight or call (970) 494-4200 or text TALK to 38255 any time, day or night.

If you just need someone to talk to, SummitStone also offers an emotional support line specific to COVID-related issues that can be reached by calling (970) 221-5551

About SummitStone Health Partners

SummitStone Health Partners is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of providing unsurpassed behavioral health prevention, intervention, and treatment services across Larimer County. For more information visitwww.summitstonehealth.org or call (970) 494-4200.