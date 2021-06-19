Greeley Stampede Gives Rodeo Vouchers to People Who Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

June 19, 2021 Annie Lindgren

Beginning Monday, June 14 people can get a COVID-19 vaccine from Banner Health and in return receive a voucher for two free rodeo tickets to the Greeley Stampede or a voucher for a free beverage.

The Greeley Stampede runs June 24-July 4 with the first rodeo Friday, June 25. 

Vaccines will be offered at North Colorado Medical Center June 14-23 and recipients given a voucher valued at $30 for two rodeo tickets. During the Greeley Stampede, recipients can get a vaccine and receive a voucher for a free beverage. Both are while supplies last. There will be a 15- to 30-minute waiting period after you receive the vaccine. There is no need for pre-registration. You will be informed of your date for a second dose, available on a walk-in basis at the Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building, 1250 H St., Greeley. These events offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years of age and older to help protect against COVID-19. Children ages 12-17 must have a parent present. Visit bannerhealth.com for more information about the vaccine. 

The vaccines will be given at NCMC, 1801 16th St., Greeley, outside entrance 6 on the hospital’s east side. This is a drive-up clinic. The schedule is: 

  • 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, June 14
  • 4-6 p.m., Thursday, June 17
  • 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23

At the Greeley Stampede vaccines will be given at the Buckle Club. The schedule is: 

  • Noon-2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26
  • 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 28
  • 5-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1
  • Noon-2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 3

This event is made possible through a partnership with Banner, Greeley Stampede and Weld County Health Department. For more information please call Banner wellness senior manager Roxane Conant at 970-810-2680.

 

 

