Growing Wellington Fire Department’s Peer Support Program

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) was the first Fire Department in Northern Colorado to implement the Peer Support Program, a systematic approach to help the members of the WFPD and their families through times of crisis.

In 2014, Joanne Rupert, a First Responder Trauma Counselor with the Clinical Supervisor Regional Peer Support Team, met with the Wellington Fire Chief and agreed to work 6-months at no charge to show proof of concept. Soon after, Joanne became the Clinical Supervisor for both the Wellington Fire Protection District and the Poudre Fire Authority. The Peer Support program has grown immensely from that point on. The First Responder Trauma Counselors team is structured and held to professional standards for confidentiality and training in specific areas to help their fellow team members with their behavioral health needs. Clinical Supervision enhances the program for efficacy and confidentiality.

The Wellington Fire Department Peer Support team supports employees in times of stress, crisis, or problems in everyday living through counseling services. The Peer Support team members are available to all employees and volunteers of the Wellington Fire Department and their families. The service is free and it is available 24/7.

Ashley Macdonald, Deputy District Manager with the Wellington Fire Department, shares: “Mental Health is an important conversation for our first responders and something I am passionate about personally. I started working with U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper and his office over a year ago to advocate for federal funding to support the Peer Support Mental health program for our firefighters. As a result, we were selected and will be awarded direct funding to support the mental health program for our first responders.”

The Wellington Fire Protection District Peer Support First Responder Mental Health Care project is funded by the Labor, Health, and Human Services Subcommittee appropriations bill at $18,000. The funds received will 100% support the training and additional resources needed to provide the Peer Support program through the First Responders Trauma Program.

There were 64 projects included in the $100.4 million in funding across Colorado in the fiscal year 2022 federal appropriations omnibus bill. “Colorado’s local communities drove these federal investments. These funds will accelerate much-needed projects across the state,” shares Senator Hickenlooper.

The 64 projects for which Hickenlooper secured funding would address priorities across the state, including investments in affordable housing, clean energy, and health care. To qualify for this funding, requests must be submitted by local governments or non-profits. Senators may then request the inclusion of these projects in one of the twelve annual funding bills. The Senate next sends the final 2022 federal appropriations bills to President Biden. Other Northern Colorado recipients include Colorado State University in Fort Collins for a soil carbon sequestration project.

First Responders whose job is to arrive on the scene in times of crisis never know what a day will bring. Some days are filled with heroism and heart-warming success stories, while others have scenes and images that are hard to shake and sometimes confidence-impacting. To be successful in these fields, you have to have a good support network. So it is terrific seeing mental health support more readily available to First Responders.

To learn more about the program, visit 911overwatch.org.