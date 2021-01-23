How IV Therapy Can Help if You’re Feeling Fatigued

Fatigue makes you feel like you’re living in a fog. It can affect your career, education, relationships, and just about every aspect of your life. Fatigue can even put your safety and well-being at risk.

Sometimes, fatigue is temporary, like the tiredness you feel after a cold or flu. Other times, your lack of energy could be due to a more serious health condition. If you are fighting fatigue that can’t be cured with a good night’s rest, you may want to see if you can successfully recover with IV therapy.

An IV can provide you with the vitamins and minerals you need to restore your energy. It goes straight to the bloodstream—infused during a treatment session that usually lasts less than an hour—for immediate relief. Some patients who undergo IV treatment for tiredness report feeling a surge of energy, enhanced mental focus, and a lift in their mood. Here’s a closer look at fatigue and IV therapy.

Causes of Fatigue

There are several reasons why you could be feeling run down and operating with less-than-optimal energy:

Illness or a weak immune system

Infections

Chronic pain (such as arthritis)

Jet lag

Excessive substance use

Poor diet or exercise habits

Medications

Mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Obesity

Stress

Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea or insomnia

Medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and fibromyalgia

Everyone needs sleep to rest and recharge, but some conditions make it difficult to get quality sleep. For instance, arthritic pain or stress may keep you up at night. That’s when IV therapy can be helpful. But first, visit your medical provider to determine if there’s an underlying health condition causing your fatigue and if IV infusions can supplement your treatment plan.

Fatigue Symptoms

Sleepiness and exhaustion are the most obvious signs of fatigue, but there are other symptoms, too:

Headaches

Mood swings

Lack of concentration or focus

A tendency to drift off during the day

Muscle aches

Problems with your eyesight

Slower or uncoordinated movement

Lack of enthusiasm

Sleepiness in the morning after waking up

How You Can Recover with IV Therapy

Not only is IV therapy fast-acting, but it also restores balance to your body to re-energize you, so you feel recharged. IVs contain rich hydrating solutions, which help if you’re dehydrated from a late night out or an illness (dehydration can be another cause of fatigue).

Your IVs can also contain vitamin and mineral supplements that can help alleviate tiredness by addressing particular health concerns. For example, vitamin C and zinc can strengthen weak immune systems. You can also add medications to your IV. If morning sickness is dragging you down, try Phenergan, which helps ease nausea and vomiting. But if you’re dealing with chronic pain, Toradol can relieve inflammation.

IVs are versatile because patients can customize them with certain supplements and medications or choose a preset blend. The Myers’ Cocktail is perhaps the best known preset blend. Its formulation of vitamin C, vitamin B12, B Complex, glutathione, and magnesium helps fight fatigue and restore vitality. An experienced medical professional will guide you toward the IV therapy that best meets your needs.

Another plus for IV therapy is that it’s a simple, straightforward treatment. An experienced medical professional administers the therapy by inserting a needle into your arm for intravenous infusion. While the IV technician monitors you during the session to ensure it goes smoothly, all you have to do is sit back and relax. About 30 to 45 minutes later, the IV provider will remove the IV, and you can go about the rest of your day with no downtime.

When looking for a provider to help you recover with IV therapy, you’ll want to find a company staffed with compassionate specialists who have a medical background and training in the highest safety standards. It may be valuable to use a mobile IV company if you’re struggling with fatigue, as these providers come straight to your home or office for treatment. This is especially convenient if you don’t have the energy to leave your house to travel to a hospital emergency room or urgent care clinic to wait for care.

If you’re tired of being tired, take action against fatigue. Talk with your healthcare provider to see if IV therapy is right for you, and see how this innovative treatment can help you feel refreshed and ready to get back on your feet.