JBS USA Gifts $100,000 to UCHealth Greeley Hospital for COVID-19 Care

JBS USA has made a gift of $100,000 to UCHealth Greeley Hospital to aid in providing testing and care for patients dealing with COVID-19.

Greeley Hospital has cared for over 160 patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 since March. Additionally, most of the patients have recovered and were able to return home or transition to another care setting in order to continue their recovery.

“We are grateful for this wonderful gift from JBS USA, which will help us to care for patients in need as we continue to contend with COVID-19,” said Marilyn Schock, president of UCHealth Greeley Hospital. “The ongoing effects of the virus can be significant, and this support for our most vulnerable patients as they navigate illness and return to health is an exceptional contribution to our community,” Marilyn said.

The gift from JBS USA will aid in supporting test costs and other financial challenges facing patients.

Costs that the funds will be used to help patients with are as follows:

Meal preparation and grocery delivery while in isolation.

Medications and medical equipment (e.g., walker, cane, face masks, home oxygen).

Hotel room costs while in isolation for those who are homeless or who cannot isolate sufficiently from other household members at home.

Rent and utilities, particularly for uninsured patients living paycheck to paycheck or who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, contributions from generous partners such as JBS USA help to ensure that we can address the health and economic challenges facing our community,” said Erica Siemers, executive director of UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation. “The additional assistance we can provide because of JBS USA’s gift will help many patients and their families along their road to recovery,” Erica said.

For more information regarding JBA USA, visit: https://jbssa.com