Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Seek Members for Three Advisory Groups

Larimer County Behavioral Health Services is seeking new members for three advisory groups to give input and expertise to represent a valuable perspective on behavioral health in Larimer County.

The three advisory groups the Larimer County Behavioral Health Services (BHS) are seeking to fill with new members are Behavioral Health Policy Council, Technical Advisory Committee and a proposed Consumer Advisory Committee. Additionally, these groups help to define the priority for annual grant funding awarded through the Impact Fund.

The Behavioral Health Policy Council (BHPC) consists of eight elected officials and six at-large members from each county municipality with the goal of fostering regional coordination and cooperation in matters regarding behavioral health services and programs available to county residents.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) is made up of behavioral health professionals from therapists and care providers to educational instructors and support program managers. Furthermore, members of the TAC work to identify gaps in behavioral health care to determine areas of priority for BHS grant funding.

The Consumer Advisory Committee (CAC) is a new proposed advisory group that is planned to made up of individuals whom have personally experienced navigating mental health and substance use programs and systems. Also, members of the CAC will share experiences and provide advice ultimately making recommendations to the BHPC.

For more regarding Behavioral Health Services, visit: https://larimer.org/behavioralhealth or to apply for the advisory groups, visit: https://larimer.org/boards