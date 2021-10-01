Larimer County Health Department Offering COVID-19 Boosters to Those Eligible

Kori Wilford | Larimer County

The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment and other local vaccine providers are now offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible residents. CDC has issued new recommendations for the use of a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be given as a booster to those who completed an initial series (2 doses) of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Those who should receive a Pfizer booster:

Those who are age 65 or older or who live in a long-term care setting

Those who are age 50 or older with certain high-risk health conditions

Those who may receive a Pfizer booster:

Those who are age 18-49 with certain high-risk health conditions

Those who are age 18-64 who are at increased risk of being exposed to or transmission of COVID-19, including but not limited to teachers, factory workers, retail workers, restaurant workers, healthcare workers, and first responders

Who should not receive a Pfizer booster at this time:

Those who received their second dose of Pfizer vaccine less than 6 months ago

Those who received Moderna or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine

Those who are under 18

Those who are 18-64 who do not have one or more high-risk health conditions

Those who are 18-64 who are not at increased risk of being exposed to or transmission of COVID-19

Booster doses have not yet been recommended for Moderna or the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines. More information on recommendations for boosters of these vaccines is expected in the coming weeks from federal and state partners.

“With the emergence of the Delta variant we are seeing a decrease in the effectiveness of the initial two vaccine doses. The booster dose has been shown to significantly increase the immune response to better protect us from infection,” say Dr. Paul Mayer, Larimer County Medical Director.

Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales is encouraging those eligible to get their booster dose. “Just as natural immunity decreases over time, it appears that vaccine immunity also wanes. Booster doses are one more tool to protect our residents on both the individual and community level.”

The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment has a webpage dedicated to helping residents find information about COVID-19 vaccination and register for an appointment at www.larimer.org/covidvaccine. The direct link to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine is: https://larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine/. Individuals may also call LCDHE at 970-498-5500 for assistance scheduling an appointment here or for other locations in the county. Phone assistance is available in English and Spanish.

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/covid19 or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.

