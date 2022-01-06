Larimer County Reports High Risk Score for COVID Transmission

January 6, 2022

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) Officials say COVID-19 Omicron variant cases are ranging in age from 18 to 57 years old. COVID cases in general are up 44.7% from last week. 823 cases have been reported in the past seven days, and currently, 70 people are reported in the hospital with COVID.

In late December, the number of reported cases significantly increased, and in early January so far, they have spiked.

Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) monitors for the presence of variants in Colorado and conducts genetic sequencing of test samples that are positive for SARS-CoV-2 from around the state. Colorado’s current variant data can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/data.

LCDHE reported in December that the omicron variant was detected in wastewater throughout the county. This, along with positive cases, indicates that the omicron variant is spreading in Larimer County.

“Variants are common with any virus, so it is not unexpected to see the emergence of this new strain. While scientists are still learning about omicron, what we do know is that continued measures like vaccination and boosters, mask-wearing in public, and avoiding large indoor gatherings will continue to be key strategies for preventing the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Paul Mayer, LCDHE Medical Director.

Scientists are still learning about the omicron variant however it is clear that it has a significantly greater ability to transmit from person to person than previous variants. LCDHE reminds residents that vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 remain the most important step that individuals can take for their own health and the health of their community. Vaccinated and boosted individuals who do get the virus are best equipped to avoid the worst outcomes, including severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Health officials remind residents to get tested right away if they have symptoms. They also recommend rapid testing, even without symptoms, just before gathering with others. Anyone who tests positive should isolate themselves away from others right away. Rapid tests can be purchased locally in drugstores and Colorado provides no-cost rapid tests that can be shipped straight to someone’s home. For more information about the at-home testing program please visit covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home .

There are free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Larimer County, with results returned in 2-3 days:

Foundations Church, 1380 N. Denver Ave, Loveland, open 8 am-6 pm M-F

Timberline Church, 2908 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins, open 8 am-6 pm M-F

Estes Park Event Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, open 8 am-5 pm M-F

The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment has web pages dedicated to helping residents find information about COVID-19, including vaccination, testing, and accessing COVID-19 treatments at www.larimer.org/covid19. Individuals may also call LCDHE at 970-498-5500 for assistance. Phone assistance is available in English and Spanish.