Medical Staff Shortages at Banner Health Surge Alongside COVID-19

The non-profit health system Banner Health is experiencing staff shortages among medical staff currently across Colorado due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

Banner Health has decided to call all corporate employees calling for them to help fill the void for roles that are in-demand as hospitals nationwide are experiencing the same challenges. A total of 204 employees within Northern Colorado have come forward to provide help in this time of need.

“I’m just one of many at Banner that wants to contribute to the efforts of those that are tirelessly and heroically providing care to our community,” said Chip Lyon, whose current role is in business development as well as a registered nurse but stepped up to support local nurses.

The majority of the roles requiring help support the front-line caregivers to alleviate a portion of the necessary but time-consuming tasks ranging from restocking supplies and cleaning rooms to answering phones, scheduling calls, and running equipment and specimens. Having additional employees to help with these tasks frees up time to focus on direct patient care.

Banner Health is very appreciative of these employees who are raising their hands and offering their help. A majority of team members have already begun working in these different roles while simultaneously balancing their normal jobs.

“This is a pivotal moment in our fight against COVID-19, and we need everyone to do their part,” Chip said.

For more information regarding Banner Health, visit: https://www.bannerhealth.com