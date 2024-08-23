Mental Health Checklist for Colorado Students Returning to School

Eric Galatas | Colorado News Connection

Transitioning back to school can bring as much stress as excitement for many students and a new checklist created by the group Inseparable aims to help parents and educators ensure children are getting the mental health care they need.

Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, said it is important for services to be available where children spend the biggest part of their day.

“They are more likely to participate in a mental health assessment or intervention at school than they are outside of school,” Jenet pointed out.

Half of students between the ages of 12 and 17 experiencing depression are not getting treatment due to stigma, cost, transportation, and other barriers. The checklist includes training teachers and staff in mental health, substance use and suicide prevention; the ratio of on-site mental health professionals to students; regular mental wellness check-ins; teaching kids relationship and other life skills, and mental health literacy.

Colorado lawmakers recently passed House Bill 1406, which creates a new School-Based Mental Health Support Program expected to serve up to 400 public schools by the start of the 2027-28 school year.

Matt Holtman, children, and youth intergovernmental liaison for the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration, said the program would emphasize supporting rural schools and other areas where students do not have equitable access to mental health care.

“That includes classroom-based mental health wellness and resiliency, a cognitive behavioral and mindfulness skill building training,” Holtman outlined. “Also resources and training for the schools to manage suicide risk and coordinate care.”

Jenet pointed to Colorado’s I Matter program as another option for parents and educators. After filling out a short online survey, students can access free therapy sessions. Because children are more willing to open up to people who understand their situation, she added it is important for schools to recruit mental health professionals reflecting the state’s diverse residents.

“I had an African American mom who reached out to me in crisis,” Jenet recounted. “I suggested she try the I Matter program, and she was able to get therapy that evening for her child from an African American therapist. And that meant a lot to their family.”