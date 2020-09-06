New Partnership Focuses on Grant Program Supporting Disease Curing Research

Colorado-based privately owned and independent supplier of life science laboratory products Peak Serum, Inc. has partnered with national membership-based biotech network Bilabs for its annual Cares for Cures grant program to support disease curing research.

The Cares for Cures grant is exclusive to members of the BioLabs network. Additionally, all active member labs of all sizes are encouraged to apply as the selected donation recipient will be notified in December of this year.

“At Peak Serum, we believe it is our responsibility as a company to support research initiatives with the potential to change the world for the better,” said Tom Kutrubes, president and CEO of Peak Serum, Inc. “Our mission with the Cares for Cures program is to give back to the research community in a way that can truly make an impact,” Tom said.

BioLabs provides startups focused on life science with locations to test, develop, and grow their ideas.

“Our mission at Laboratory Procurement Services is to assist laboratories in obtaining the products needed to enable optimal success through discovery,” said Frank Lafrato, chief commercial officer and partner at Laboratory Procurement Services, LLC. “Together, through BioLabs expansive network of incubators housing almost 1,200 new biotech start-Ups and Peak Serum’s Cares for Cures grant program, we will strengthen medical research and innovation to build upon the momentous progress taking place across our industry,” Frank said.

Labs nation-wide that have received Fetal Bovine Serum from the Cares for Cures grant program are as follows:

Dr. Wendy Huang of the UC San Diego School of Medicine (2017) – Huang’s team research impacts inflammatory bowel conditions, breast, prostate, and intestinal cancers, and other inflammation-related diseases.

Dr. Russell Pachynski from the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine (2018) – Pachynski’s groundbreaking research is very unique and encompasses both clinical (prostate) and laboratory (leukocyte) research.

Dr. Julie Moreno, and the Prion Research team supporting the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology at Colorado State University (2019) – Their research tests a variety of cell sources that are easily accessible, non-tumorigenic, and will eliminate ethical concerns making for a novel, translatable neuronal replacement therapy for any neurodegenerative disease.

“To give back and partner with labs working to create cures for diseases is a very high priority for Peak Serum,” said Tom. “We are not just another serum company — we care about our industry and hope to illustrate our dedication through this partnership and the Cares for Cures grant,” Tom said.

For more information on Peak Serum visit www.peakfbs.com