On Valentine’s Day (and always) Be Sure to Remember to Celebrate Yourself

By Annah Richards and Beth Allen, SummitStone Health Partners & Colorado Spirit Counselors

Valentine’s day is a day to celebrate love. It can be a stressful and maybe even upsetting holiday but only if you let it. Do things to help feel love and build joy.

Celebrate your most important Valentine, YOU, with self-love!

The most important relationship in your life, the one that will always be there, is your relationship with yourself. Plan your own time to indulge in self-care and show yourself love! Take time to do activities to re-energize like a spa night or buy yourself ﬂowers and chocolates.

Invest time into all your relationships

A day celebrating love does not have to just be about romantic love! Send cards or reach out to friends and family to show the people in your life your love for them. Make a day out of spreading love of all kinds.

Minimize society’s pressure

Society and social media might make it seem there is one right way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Remember social media often shows the “highlight reel” and is not worth comparing to your day.

Seek support if necessary

If you are struggling this Valentine’s day or any other day, speak to a trusted family member, friend, or use local resources like Colorado Spirit.

Colorado Spirit is your local COVID-19 support team to help you understand and cope with the pandemic. Check out the website for free tools/tips and our contact info.

SummitStoneHealth.org/ColoSpirit

