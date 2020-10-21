Orthopaedic and Spine Center of Rockies Welcomes Sport Medicine Specialist Dr. Jeffrey Ebel

Jeffrey Ebel has practiced a vast array of different sports medicine and Osteopathy pathologies across the country and has held licenses in Nebraska, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado. He is board-certified through the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians in Family Practice and the American Board of Family Medicine in Sports Medicine.

Jeffrey joins six sports medicine specialists caring for patients within the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies’ (OCR) service area ranging from Northern Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska.

“At OCR, we are always expanding our expertise to serve our patients and community better,” said Carli Taylor-Drake, Director of Marketing & Practice Development at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ebel to the OCR team and look forward to all the incredible work he will put forth for our patients and team,” Carli said.

Jeffrey also has vast experience in assisting soccer, baseball, football, wrestling, hockey, and even rodeo athletes. His work has received notable recognition through medical honors and awards such as the Sarah Prochaska-Carpenter Award in 2015 for being the top intern for embodying family medicine inpatient care ideals and being named Co-Chief at the Toledo Hospital Family Medicine from 2016 to 2017.

Jeffrey was born and raised in Loveland, Colorado, and has returned with his wife Ariadne to raise their son, Callahan.

“Knowing the high-caliber of care provider by OCR, I’m confident that my passion for sports medicine will add to our collective capabilities and the positive impact made on patients as a result,” said Jeffrey. “I greatly look forward to supporting patients of all athletic ability who are in need as part of the OCR specialist team,” Jeffery said.

For more information regarding the physicians at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, visit www.orthohealth.com or book appointments, and for more information, call 970-419-7050.