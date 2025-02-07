Peak Form Medical Center Expands to Greeley: New Location to Serve Northern Colorado Workforce

Ribbon Cutting Set for February 11 to Celebrate the Fourth Location

GREELEY, CO – Northern Colorado’s workforce has a new ally in workplace health and safety as Peak Form Medical Center expands its reach with a brand-new location in Greeley. The woman-owned occupational medical provider, serving over 1,000 employers across the Front Range since 2003, is set to celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 11 from 4:00–6:00 p.m.

The new facility, located at 8225 W 20th St, Greeley, marks the fourth Peak Form Medical Center, joining existing locations in Boulder, Brighton, and Broomfield. Led by Regional Medical Director Dr. Troy Manchester, MD, the expansion strengthens Peak Form’s commitment to providing comprehensive care with a personal touch, specializing in workers’ compensation injury management, employer health services, and physical therapy.

"Peak Form Medical Center's Greeley location is going to be another great extension of our personalized care for employers and their employees," said Dr. Manchester. "We are excited to support the vital workforce in Northern Colorado."

What to Expect at the Grand Opening

Peak Form Medical Center invites the community to an Open House and Ribbon Cutting on February 11 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., hosted in collaboration with the Greeley Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the chance to meet the staff, take a mini-tour of the new facility, and learn more about the center’s services.

For more details, visit www.peakformcenter.com or email [email protected].

📍 New Greeley Location: 8225 W 20th St, Greeley, CO 80634

