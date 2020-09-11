Points West Community Bank to Host Blood Drive Events In Honor of 9/11

Local community bank Points West Community Bank will host blood drive events in Fort Collins and Loveland to honor those affected by 9/11.

Points West Community Bank has partnered with UCHealth and is currently accepting RSVPs for Memorial events to benefit hospitals within the area including Poudre Valley Hosptial, Medical Center of the Rockies, Greeley Hosptial and Longs Peak Hosptial. Additionally, they are encouraging the public to participate in the upcoming blood drive events.

The locations where the blood drives will be hosted are at Points West in Fort Collins and the Points West in Loveland on Friday, September 11 from 9 am to 1 pm. Furthermore, the donation process will take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes.

The process for donating blood at the events are as follows:

Completion of health history and consent forms

Checking vitals, and undergoing a hematocrit finger-stick test to check the volume of donors’ red blood cells

Blood draw – one (1) pint – which takes five to 10 minutes

All individuals interested in donating blood are required to fill out the Donor Health Form for either the Fort Collins or Loveland event prior to arriving, which can be downloaded here and here. Points West and UCHealth are urging potential donors to abide by requirements from being of 18 years or older and have a photo identification present.

First-time blood donors are required to weight at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Also, those who have donated before and want to donate now must weigh 110 pounds and have no complications in regard to previous donations.

For more information regarding Points West Community Bank, visit: www.pwcbank.com or visit: the Points West Fort Collins Signup Link and Loveland Signup Link to sing up for the blood drive.