Saving Health Care Workers Money: Colorado Health Care Professionals Returning to Work Could Qualify for Incentives

Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have announced a new $10 million fund that will save healthcare professionals across the state money when they re-enter the workforce. This $10 million dollar grant fund empowers healthcare providers to offer incentives, bonuses, or additional services to attract workers and assist in license renewal or maintenance. This new fund is part of the Polis-Primavera Administration’s Roadmap to Moving Forward.

“We are building on our commitment to save Colorado’s hardworking healthcare workers and students money and growing our talent right here at home. These incentives will help boost our healthcare workforce and provide well-deserved and important relief,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

Earlier this year, Governor Polis signed a number of new laws as part of Colorado’s Roadmap to Moving Forward to infuse funding into the development of the healthcare workforce, providing real support to Coloradans entering the healthcare industry in good-paying jobs. One of these new laws invests $10 million to re-engage and recruit registered nurses, respiratory therapists, certified nurse aides, and others who may have active, inactive, or expired licenses.

“We hope to bring registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified nurse aides back into the workforce. This increase in talent will ease the pressure on all healthcare professionals and improve the quality of care for Coloradans,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of CDPHE.

The $10 million dollar healthcare workers recruitment and re-engagement fund is one of several complementary initiatives in (SB22-226) to strengthen the healthcare workforce. Another is Care Forward Colorado which provides zero-cost, short-term training programs for healthcare workers at Colorado community and technical colleges.

“As the largest provider of education and training in the state, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is committed to fostering a strong, skilled, and diverse healthcare workforce that can support Colorado over the long haul,” said CCCS Chancellor Joe Garcia. “Through the state’s Care Forward Colorado program, we are providing Coloradans debt-free pathways to high-wage, high-growth careers. We are proud to be part of this collaborative statewide effort.”

Coloradans can find more information about the Healthcare Workers Recruitment and Re-engagement fund on CDPHE’s website.