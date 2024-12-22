Sip for a Cause: Human Bean Northern Colorado Partners with Colorado Eagles to Support Oncology Assistance Fund

Human Bean Northern Colorado is once again showing its dedication to supporting local cancer fighters through a special partnership with the Colorado Eagles. This January, the coffee drive-thru chain is launching a fundraiser to benefit the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

From January 1 through January 25, 100% of the proceeds from Human Bean’s Eagles Nest Chai – a delicious blend of chai, honey, and lavender – will be donated to the fund. The initiative coincides with the Colorado Eagles’ Fight Cancer game on Saturday, January 11, where the team will wear special lavender jerseys to honor those in the community battling cancer. Inspired by the Eagles’ slogan “Let it Fly,” customers are invited to “Let it Chai!” and contribute to a great cause with every sip.

The Eagles Nest Chai is available at all 10 Human Bean locations throughout Northern Colorado. With hours from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, it’s easy for customers to stop by and enjoy this unique drink while supporting cancer patients in need.

Since 2004, Human Bean Northern Colorado has been a community-focused business, proudly serving up high-quality coffee and beverages. Their commitment to charitable efforts like Coffee for a Cure has made them a beloved staple in the area.

For more information on the fundraiser and to learn about the Human Bean’s other community initiatives, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.