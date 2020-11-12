SummitStone Health Partners Adds More Free Pandemic Services to the Colorado Spirit Program

SummitStone Health Partners manages the local response team Colorado Spirit to offer free support to residents within Larimer County who are facing mental and emotional challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Spirit works to provide families, organizations, and businesses free support and information regarding effective coping strategies to deal with pandemic challenges through many tools. SummitStone offers free Colorado Spirit Social Hours held Mondays at 10 am and Thursdays at 2 pm for a group setting where they address common pandemic reactions such as isolation, self-care, stress, and even anxiety.

“As a community, we are under a lot of compounding stressors with the rise in a number of COVID-19 cases, wildfire impacts, colder weather, and the holidays approaching,” said Program Manager Alison Hartman, MA, LMFT. “Supportive services through Colorado Spirit allow community members to access resources related to self-care, ways to reduce worry, how to cope through the holidays, and a listening ear if someone needs to talk through what they are experiencing,” Alison said.

Residents can call The Health District of Northern Larimer County’s Connections to the support line listed below to receive support anytime. The support line will connect residents to The Colorado Spirit team available to speak with anyone on resources, customized presentations on coping skills for groups, or to speak with mental health professionals and sign up for web-based services.

SummitStone also offers free access to the daily affirmation app called myStrength, which is a web-based program that provides personalized resources and coping strategies for issues ranging from stress and anxiety to chronic pain and much more.

For more information regarding Colorado Spirit, including where to sign up and register for the free programs, visit: SummitStoneHealth.org/ColoSpirit or call The Health District of Northern Larimer County’s Connections support line at 970-221-5551