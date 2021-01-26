SummitStone Health Partners Opens 16-Bed Inpatient Behavioral Health Facility

SummitStone Health Partners has announced the grand opening of a Circle Program called Garcia House to provide residential treatment for up to sixteen residents who are working through co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

Garcia House is named in honor of one of Larimer County’s most stalwart Substance Use Disorder (SUD) champions Fred Garcia. It is also one of the only three Circle Programs within the state.

“I am extremely proud for SummitStone to be able to bring this milestone program to the entire recovery community,” said Michael Allen, SummitStone CEO. “Garcia House offers the promise of evidence-based practices in a warm, supportive, home-like environment to help our highest needs patients begin their journey of recovery,” Michael said.

Garcia House will work to bring the community closer to achieving a full continuum of care for adult SUD services within Northern Colorado. The length of stay will be determined by medical necessity and could be up to 90 days with intensive support following discharge.

Colorado’s Circle Program provides Medically Monitored Residential Substance Use Treatment level of care for individuals with co-occurring mental health diagnosis with guidance and funding from the Department of Human Services. This is the highest level of care available just short of hospitalization.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the third Circle Program in our state,” said Robert Werthwein, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health. “Expanding this proven treatment for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders will help more Coloradans recover and thrive,” Robert said.

For more information regarding Garcia House, visit: www.summitstonehealth.org/garcia-house or call 970-494-5729