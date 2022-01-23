The Windsor Community Recreation Center Debuts First Friday with Free Friday Fitness for 2022

First Friday with Free Friday Fitness launched in Windsor for 2022 on January 7, at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St. On the first Friday of every month, the Community Recreation Center opens its doors for non-members to join a fitness class, enjoy the pools, hot tub, basketball court, weight room, and or any fitness activity offered with a regular membership.

With fitness goals at the top of most new year resolutions, Free Friday Fitness on First Friday is an opportunity to help people meet their health goals, maintain their progress, and stay on track for the next twelve months while offering free fitness options and access to a state-of-the-art facility. “First Friday” is a name typically associated with events such as art exhibits, festivals, and or social gatherings that occur on the first Friday of every month. At the Community Recreation Center, First Friday comes with a bonus; the entrance to the facility is free. Participants are asked to stop by the front desk and check-in.

“In 2021, we offered a similar promotion called Friday Fitness; we waived the $5 daily fee every Friday and saw an amazing response from the community with nearly 550 participants,” said Kendra Martin, Parks, Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager. “Stop by, enjoy our facility on the first Friday of every month. No daily fee. No annual dues. No contractual commitment. We’re here to help keep you on track.”

In 2021, the Community Recreation Center celebrated its fifth-year anniversary of the facility expansion, which added pools, an axillary gym, an elevated running track, expanded locker rooms, workout areas, and an additional group exercise room. The Windsor Community Recreation Center’s 80,000 square-foot facility features two gymnasiums, multiple fitness rooms offering numerous fitness classes, certified personal trainers, programs for every fitness level, age, and ability. For families with young children, the facility also offers daycare options.

An annual family membership starts at $600 for a family of four, monthly memberships begin at $36 for one adult, a 20-visit punch card starts at $72 and daily admission is between $3 to $5. In addition, veterans, teachers, and adults 62 years or older pay a lower price, which is advertised on the website mentioned below.

“Our prices are one of the lowest prices in Windsor and our neighboring communities with access to a clean gym and high-level service for every fitness level,” said Kendra Martin, Parks, Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager. “We pride ourselves in offering more than just economical prices. We offer a family-friendly, community-oriented center focusing on the needs of our members.”

The Community Recreation Center is open Monday through Friday from 5 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 8 am through 7 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm through 6 pm It offers a variety of resistance training workout classes, spin classes, open swim lanes, body pump classes, yoga and much more.

For a list of fitness classes, certified personal trainers, fitness equipment and to learn more about the facility, stop by for a one-on-one tour or visit us at recreationliveshere.com/fitness.To purchase a membership, a day pass, monthly pass, a gift card, or an entrance token, visit the Community Recreation Center in person or online at recreationliveshere.com/168/membership-rates.