Tips for Staying Healthy through COVID-19 and Flu Season

Local professional specialist Daniel Jeffries of SERVPRO in Loveland is encouraging all to be increase vigilance when cleaning and disinfecting protocols as flu season approaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is continuing to recommend a yearly flu vaccine to protect against flu viruses. Additionally, experts are also emphasizing the importance of regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are touched often to mitigate spreading contamination.

“It’s easier to feel comfortable about limiting exposure at home where you can control how clean your surroundings are,” said Daniel. “You need to learn to recognize spaces where cleaning is or is not a priority so you can adjust your behavior accordingly,” Daniel said.

Surfaces that should be cleaned often include tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. Daniel is also recommending washing hands with soap and water often or utilizing hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol, keeping hands away from the face, and wearing a mask to protect others.

SERVPRO of Loveland also offers help to home and business owners who prefer the touch of professional cleaning services.

“While we remain a leader in disaster cleanup and remediation situations, we also provide that same ‘deeper level of clean’ for everyday residential and commercial cleaning,” Daniel said. “In addition, SERVPRO offers their ‘Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned’2 programs, developed for businesses in response to the pandemic,” said Daniel.

For more information regarding SERVPRO of Loveland, visit: www.servpro.com or call 970-685-3652