Town of Windsor to Host Blood Drive

July 15, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Health and Wellness 0
The town of Windsor is hosting a blood drive at the Windsor Community Recreation Center Monday, July 20 to promote health and wellness within the community.
The blood drive comes as part of an on-going commitment to health and wellness by the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department. The town of Windsor has partnered with nonprofit organization Vitalant to help collect volunteer blood and provide it to those in need.
Volunteers who take part in the blood drive have the ability to help up to three patients when they donate blood. All blood types are encouraged to be donated and donations can be scheduled online.
All completed donations will be tested for antibodies of COVID-19. The blood drive will be held from 9 am to 2:30 pm and will be available at no cost.

For more information regarding scheduling a donation, visit: donors.vitalant.org or call 303-363-2220

