Transfort Bus Operators Test Positive for COVID-19

The City of Fort Collins was informed on Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9 that two Transfort bus operators have tested positive for COVID-19.

The identities and medical records of the two Transfort bus operators will not be released in order to protect their privacy. Both of the operators self-reported their test results to the City of Fort Collins, last reporting for duty on Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7, and are now self-quarantining.

“We wish our colleagues a quick recovery and are keeping them in our thoughts during this time,” said Transit Director Drew Brooks.

The City is sharing information regarding the routes the operators worked so that any passengers who found themselves on those routes can be mindful and aware of any potential symptoms in order to be cautious. Fares are temporarily being suspended with Transfort implementing modified service levels.

Standing is no longer allowed on Transfort buses. Passengers are required to use the rear doors to board and leave buses. Also, face coverings are required on all Transfort buses.

Bus operators must wear personal protective equipment while working with regular nightly cleaning and disinfecting of driver and passenger areas taking place nightly. The South Transit Center and Downtown Transit Center buildings are now closed to the public however passengers can board and exit buses at the transit centers.

A list of routes the bus operators worked in the period prior to Thursday, October 8 is as follows:

Saturday, October 3, #76, Flex Service 6:24 am to 11:19 am

Monday, October 5, #96, Horn Service, 6:55 am to 10:44 am

Tuesday, October 6, #68, Route 3 and 31, 7:20 am to 10:30 am

Tuesday, October 6, #86, Route 81, 6:37 am to 1:57 pm

Wednesday, October 7, #96 Horn Service, 6:52 am to 1:44 pm

“Transfort is taking safety seriously and we’ve been working to serve the community in accordance with best practices from health authorities,” Drew said.

For more information regarding Transfort bus operators testing positive for COVID-19, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=7730