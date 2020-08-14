UCHealth Opens New Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site

UCHealth is now operating a drive-though specimen-collection center in Loveland to help individuals receive testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The new collection center opened Monday, August 10 and offers both the nasal swab test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus and the blood test which measures antibodies. Additionally, the center operates from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 2 pm Saturday and Sundays.

“Over the past four months, we have established COVID-19 collection centers throughout the state,” said Grace Taylor, vice president of operations at the hospital. “To date, we have conducted more than 36,500 swab tests and more than 5,000 antibodies tests in northern Colorado alone,” Grace said.

The costs for the nasal swab test are $85 and the antibody test is $100 with most health insurance plans covering the costs of testing. Also, individuals are highly encouraged to schedule an appointment unless they can provide doctor’s orders for testing at which they can access the center on a walk-in basis during normal hours. Test results often come back 3-5 days after the specimen is collected.

Currently, the drive-through specimen-collection center on the campus of Aims Community College in Greeley has closed in order to prepare for the new school year. However, arrangements are being made to open an additional drive-through location in Greeley in September.

“We are excited to open this center, which will be our third drive-through center location in Larimer County, to continue to expand access to testing for our community,” said Grace.

For more information regarding UCHealth and their COVID-19 testing centers locations and hours of operation, visit: https://www.uchealth.org/services/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-testing/#northerncolorado