UCHealth opens urgent care at newly renovated Peakview Medical Center

Urgent care providers are now caring for patients at the newly renovated wing at UCHealth Peakview Medical Center, home to UCHealth women’s care and pediatric care clinics.

“We are excited to be able to provide our patients with increased services at this location, to include an improved urgent care experience,” said Lori Japp, UCHealth’s vice president of urgent care and employer solutions. “This is an ideal pairing of services to serve as a convenient one-stop shop for our patients.”

The urgent care move to Peakview also brings laboratory services to this location to better serve all of its clinics. The medical center at 5881 W. 16th St. is an outpatient medical office building where patients have received primary and specialty care for about 20 years.

Dr. Brent Grauerholz is a UCHealth urgent care physician who has been caring for patients in Greeley for almost 21 years at the former Greeley Medical Clinic site at 1900 16thSt., which closed over the weekend in anticipation of the move. He said the new location offers an opportunity to build upon the legacy of compassionate and personalized care that the group has provided in Greeley for decades. It also puts the providers in a position to collaborate with other UCHealth experts at Peakview and provide an increased continuity of care for patients.

“While the location will change, the friendly faces our patients have come to know and trust will remain the same,” Grauerholz said. “We’ll still have the local feel, and we are looking forward to providing as good or even better care than we have ever provided before.”

The urgent care clinic is a perfect solution for those with colds, cuts and scrapes, fractures, headaches, stomach aches, minor infections and wounds, sore throats, sprains and strains, and workers’ compensation injuries. The clinic will offer on-site X-ray services.

No appointment is required to be cared for at the urgent care clinic. Patients can walk-in or reserve a spot in line online. The urgent care will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week.

The laboratory services are available from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information about the center, please visit uchealth.org/locations/uchealth-peakview-medical-center/.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 25,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.