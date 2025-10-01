UCHealth Program Graduates First Nurses, Tackling Northern Colorado Workforce Shortages

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New BSN graduates will begin work in October, strengthening the region’s health care system

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — UCHealth’s first class of nurses has graduated through its Ascend Career Program, marking a significant step in addressing the state’s critical nursing shortage. The program, launched three years ago in partnership with Guild Education, is designed to help employees advance their careers while supporting hospitals and clinics across Northern Colorado and beyond.

Colorado faces a shortage of approximately 10,000 nurses, and the need is expected to persist. Programs like Ascend aim to reduce that gap while providing economic mobility to healthcare workers. The first class of graduates includes former patient care technicians, medical assistants, and other employees who earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees from Regis University while continuing to work at UCHealth.

“This is a major milestone for these nurses, as well as UCHealth,” said Jo Ann DelMonte, vice president of professional development and practice at UCHealth. “By investing in our employees’ education, we’re building a stronger nursing workforce at a time when the demand for health care workers has never been greater.”

One graduate, Yesenia Salomon, completed the program while working as a phlebotomist at UCHealth Longmont Clinic. She will begin her new role as an acute care nurse at UCHealth Long’s Peak Hospital in October. “The Ascend Program has been an important step in reaching my long-term goals,” Salomon said. “I’m excited to begin my new role because of the opportunities it provides for hands-on work helping patients.”

Based on current enrollment, UCHealth anticipates an additional 40 nurses graduating from Regis University each year, with projections of around 200 nurses completing the program by 2030. In addition to nursing, Ascend supports employees pursuing degrees and certifications in behavioral health, social work, respiratory therapy, radiology, counseling, and other fields.

“This program supports social mobility, enabling diverse candidates to access sustainable jobs to support their families,” said David Mafe, UCHealth’s chief diversity officer.

The health care sector continues to be one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States, making workforce development programs like Ascend a vital tool for Colorado’s hospitals and communities.

To learn more about UCHealth’s Ascend Career Program, visit uchealth.org.