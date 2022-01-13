Vaccine Availability in Larimer County Increases to Fight Omicron Variant

The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment (LCDHE) is nearly doubling its capacity to vaccinate the community to meet demand and fight the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

While vaccines will not prevent every COVID-19 case, they remain the most important tool we have to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death. LCDHE has recently seen an increased demand for COVID vaccine appointments, especially from those seeking boosters. In addition, the CDC has broadened their recommendation for booster doses to now include 12–15-year-olds. For updated information about vaccine and booster eligibility, visit larimer.org/covidvaccine.

“I’m excited that we’re able to ramp up our services for the community and help meet demand, especially as we face a surge due to the Omicron variant,” says Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “For those who have been waiting to get their booster or who have had trouble finding an appointment, now is the perfect time.”

Each week, approximately 800 additional vaccine appointments will be available between two new vaccination clinics that LCDHE is hosting.

Wednesdays, 8 am-5 pm at the Larimer County campus, 200 Peridot Ave. in Loveland

Fridays, 1-6:30 pm at the Northside Aztlan Center,112 E Willow St. in Fort Collins

Residents can sign up for appointments online at larimer.org/covidvaccine or by calling 970-498-5500. Walk-ins are also accepted at these locations on these days on a limited basis. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through many local providers including pharmacies and healthcare clinics. Nomi Health, a contracted vaccine provider with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, is providing drive-thru vaccines Monday-Friday from 8 am-6 pm at Timberline Church, 2908 S Timberline Rd. in Fort Collins. Appointments for this location are required and can be made online at comassvax.org.

The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment has web pages dedicated to helping residents find information about COVID-19, including vaccination, testing, and accessing COVID-19 treatments at larimer.org/covid19. Individuals may also call LCDHE at 970-498- 5500 for assistance. Phone assistance is available in English and Spanish.