Weld County’s Enhanced COVID-19 Dashboard Makes Impact

Weld County’s enhanced COVID-19 data dashboard has surpassed 12,000 views in two weeks since its launch Thursday, August 13.

With the previous version of the data dashboard launched Thursday, April 16, the enhanced site has now received over 149,000 views in total.

“Keeping the public informed about COVID-19 in Weld County is instrumental when empowering individuals to exercise personal responsibility in making decisions that best protect themselves, their families, and their businesses,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “The detailed information in the new dashboard allows residents to get a clear view of the virus’ impact in Weld County. We’re happy that many people are exploring its new features,” Mike said.

The original dashboard disclosed information from case counts to cases by zip code and health region. Furthermore, the newly updated dashboard provides more in-depth detail regarding statistics such as two-week positivity rates and hospitalization data.

The new dashboard highlights a new informational campaign focused on reminding people of preventive measures to keep case counts low called Be Well. Be Weld., which is currently running on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Additionally, there are multiple user-friendly tabs that allow people to see the effect of COVID-19 on different age groups, over specific time periods, and much more.

“Regardless if it is COVID-19, the flu, a cold or any virus, it is important to stress simple ways to reduce the spread of germs and viruses,” said Mike.

“The statistics right now, particularly our two-week positivity rate of 3.48%, which is down from 3.71% on August 25, and our low hospitalization rate, suggest the personal responsibility our residents are practicing is working,” said Mike.

For more information regarding the new Weld County COVID-19 data dashboard, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/departments/health_and_environment/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid19_data