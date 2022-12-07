How Does Light Therapy Work?

Dry eyes are a common problem that can cause various symptoms, from mild discomfort to chronic pain. While several over-the-counter treatments are available, many are looking for effective and safe alternatives. One such treatment is light therapy. Also known as phototherapy, this approach uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate the production of tears.

Studies have shown that light therapy can effectively treat dry eyes, relieving mild and severe symptoms. Let’s take a closer look at how light therapy works and what you can expect from this treatment option.

Mechanisms of action

One potential explanation for the efficacy of IPL treatments such as Optilight Light Therapy for dry eye syndrome is that the light from the device helps to unlock the meibomian glands. This is thought to occur because, during treatment, oxygen-carrying hemoglobin in the red blood cells absorbs light from the IPL device. The absorption of light energy causes the hemoglobin molecules to vibrate, which generates heat. The resulting heat can then help to melt any debris blocking the meibomian gland openings, allowing them to function more effectively.

Pre- and post-treatment care

The IPL treatment itself only takes a few minutes. However, before beginning the procedure, your doctor will take several measures to protect your eyes from the bright light pulses. First, eye shields will be placed over your eyelids. A thin cooling gel layer will also be applied to the skin around your eyes to protect that sensitive area further. The gel also helps the IPL device glide more smoothly over the skin. During the treatment, you may feel a slight tingling or snapping sensation as the light pulses are emitted, but this is generally well tolerated. After the procedure, you can expect some redness and swelling in the treated area, but this typically fades within a few hours.

Safety and side effects

Like any medical treatment, there are some potential risks associated with light therapy. However, these risks are generally considered to be low. Light therapy’s most common side effect is temporary discomfort during the treatment itself. This can be caused by the sensation of heat on the skin or the bright flashes of light. After the treatment, you may also experience temporary redness, swelling, or itching at the site of the application. These side effects should resolve within a few hours. Other potential risks are more serious but still rare. They include temporary changes in vision, such as blurry vision or sensitivity to light. In rare cases, there have been reports of burns or permanent changes in skin color.

Final thoughts

People suffering from dry eyes often find relief through simple home treatments, such as using a humidifier or avoiding smoke and other irritants. However, if dry eye symptoms persist or worsen, it may be time to seek medical help. In addition to medications, your doctor may recommend light therapy as a treatment option. Light therapy for dry eye syndrome is a safe and effective way to improve tear production and relieve symptoms.

