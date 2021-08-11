Staying Safe: All The Qualifications You Need To Ride A Motorcycle

Motorcycle riding is one of the most exciting pastimes you can engage in. You can do it passively or even become a member of a riding club, and you can go on road trips with your buddies, exploring the open road and bonding. The possibilities are endless!

However, like every skill involving vehicles, you have to acquire the necessary qualifications to ride a motorcycle. This is important because these qualifications prove that you’ve undergone the necessary steps to be a safe rider on the road. We all know that motorcycle accidents are even deadlier than car accidents, and getting the necessary qualifications will help reduce these accidents to the barest minimum.

Qualifications for motorcycle riding differ from state to state, and some states have stricter rules than others. But, the bottom line is that all of them require some form of extra certification before you can ride a motorcycle. It is also worth getting these qualifications because you will avoid running into trouble with the law anytime you hit the road with your motorcycle.

So, here is a basic rundown of all the qualifications you need to ride a motorcycle.

Age Requirement

Age is important in determining who can ride a motorcycle across all states. Michigan motorcycle license requirements stipulate that anyone over age 16 or with a Michigan driver’s license can request a temporary permit for motorcycle riding privileges. A lot of other states have different rules, but all states will respect and recognize each other’s licenses when dealing with age requirements.

Training Requirements

This is, sometimes, an optional step to getting a motorcycle license, but it is important, especially if you’re a new rider. You can also go for a training session if you want to expand your riding skills.

The course is usually optional and lasts for two to four days, depending on where you take it.

You will be under the guidance of an instructor who will teach you everything you need to know like motorcycle riding, traffic laws, good riding gear, swerving, and dealing with unprecedented traffic situations as a rider.

Sometimes, taking this course in some states will give you the eligibility to skip the written exam or the road test that you have to take before getting a license. You have to get the training at a government-approved facility, so check if the place you want to enroll at is government-approved before you commit to them.

Test Requirements

This requirement varies from state to state, but it usually consists of three basic steps.

The Written Step

This is the step that helps you get a learner’s permit, so you can practice your riding on the public roads. You write this test on topics like basic motorcycle terms and riding rules, safety practices, and traffic laws.

Road Practice

During this step, you can practice riding on private and public roads. There might be some restrictions depending on the state you’re learning in, with some requiring you to only practice during daylight hours, without a passenger, and monitored by an already licensed rider. The rules for this vary from state to state, so you should check your local DMV before you start.

Road Test

This is the last step to getting your license fully. You need to demonstrate all the skills you have learned in your practice to a state official. The test can be in a closed environment or on public roads, so the official can access your interactions with other road users.

You should consult people who have taken these tests, so you can have a good idea of what to expect and what to bring, so it can be a hitch-free experience for you.

Get Your License

When you pass the test, you need to file some paperwork and pay some fees to get your license. The amount you have to pay varies depending on the rider’s age and other factors. Licenses are usually quite affordable and will not cost more than fifty dollars. The process of getting your license might last several weeks, depending on the stage the driver is at.

Young drivers might need more time to get a license as some laws require them to have ridden with their student permit for, at least, six months before they take the road test.

These are the basic steps and qualifications you need to ride a motorcycle safely. It might seem like a lot, but these steps are important to ensure that you are at your best when riding your motorcycle to avoid incidents that can cause harm to you and other road users.