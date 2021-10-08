Steps for Making Your Home Remodel Project a Success

Mike Bockelman

Blue Pine Construction Inc.

Planning is key to a successful remodeling project, whether getting ready for a small bathroom renovation or a whole house remodel. Below are some tips to get you started:

Know your limits. Will this be a DIY (do it yourself) project, or are you hiring a contractor? How long can you handle working nights and weekends in your kitchen? Your family bathroom? Some contractors offer consultation services to help keep you on the path to success if you plan to do it yourself.

Know your budget and be prepared to talk about it!! If you’re not showing your cards, you’re not arming your new teammate with the necessary info to tailor an estimate to your needs and budget. A good contractor will help you develop a contingency plan with funds set aside for any unforeseen issues. Make sure to plan for materials, labor, building permits, and any upgrades to electrical or plumbing.

Do your research in finding the right contractor. Get referrals, check reviews, and check with the Better Business Bureau. Also, reach out to your local Chamber of Commerce for names of contractors. Do not forget to ask for references and copies of insurance, including liability and workers comp. The right contractor will make you feel comfortable, help to educate you, and have a proven process based on integrity and honesty.

Keep resale in mind. Will you be selling in the next few years? If so, pick your design style and choose a more neutral palette to appeal to more buyers.

Have plenty of time set aside in your calendar. Good contractors tend to be booked out for a while. Call and get on their schedule. If your project requires a building permit or engineering, it will add more time.