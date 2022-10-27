Vetster Tips on Protecting Your Dog This Halloween

Halloween is a time of year that is loved by many people both young and old. A lot of people turn it into a real occasion with decorations, special Halloween food and parties, costumes, trick-or-treating, and more. In fact, some even get their pets involved, and many of us have seen images of dogs dressed up in cute costumes getting involved in all the scary fun of the occasion.

While it is fine to get your dog involved in Halloween, it is important to also ensure you think about your pet’s safety at this time of year. As a responsible owner, you need to ensure your pet gets to have fun without being at risk, just as you would with a child. This means looking at everything from whether to put your dog in a costume to what sorts of dog Halloween treats to give to your pet. In this article, we will look at some of the things you can do to protect your dog this Halloween.

What You Can Do

There are a few important steps you can take to protect your dog at this time of the year. As the infographic below shows, a lot of dogs end up at an emergency clinic following issues that arise at Halloween, often to do with the treats they eat or their costumes:

Some of the steps you can take to protect your dog are:

Keep Chocolate Out of Reach

One of the things that dogs love to eat is chocolate, and there is a lot of it around at Halloween. However, other than special dog-chocolate, your pet should not be consuming human chocolate because it can prove to be hazardous to them. Unfortunately, chocolate becomes easily accessible to dogs at Halloween if left lying around, so make sure it is kept out of reach along with other temptations such as candy and sugar-free gum.

Be Mindful About Costumes

Another thing you need to do is to be mindful of the costume you put on your pet. Dogs are often fine with wearing a costume, but you need to ensure that it is perfectly safe for your pet and there are no loose attachments that your dog could swallow. In addition, if there are ties to secure the costume, you must ensure that they are loose and safe to avoid risks for your pet. Keep it safe and simple when it comes to costumes for your dog.

Keep Your Pet on a Leash

Many people like to take their dogs out for trick or treating, which is fine for a bit of fun. However, you need to make sure your pet is on a leash and not allowed to run wild while you trick or treat. There could be a lot of people and traffic around, and this means that there are risks for your pet as well as for other people if your pet gets scared and attacks.

These are some of the key things to keep in mind when it comes to your dog’s safety this Halloween.