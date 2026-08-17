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Launching a business without the right foundations will inevitably lead to failure or, at the very least, a mountain of mistakes you need to rectify to get to where you want or need to be.

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And with some of the most common reasons for businesses failing being that they have a lack of managerial experience or didn’t pay attention to customer demand or feedback, it makes sense that when you’re in the early planning stages, you take your time and get the blocks in place so you don’t meet the same fate.

So before you jump in feet first, let’s take a look at some ways to prepare before you launch a business.

Test Whether People Actually Want What You’re Selling

It doesn’t matter if an idea sounds or feels exciting to you; it’s whether or not there is a paying audience for it. Testing demand before committing significant time or money will pay off in the long run. You can use avenues such as direct conversations with potential customers, you can have a small pre-launch campaign, or send out surveys, or use a market research company to get you the data you need to determine if it’s worth moving forward or not. And if the answer is no, then now is the time to abandon or change course entirely.

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Get the Legal Basics Sorted First

If you’re trading without the business being set up properly, you’re only creating legal and tax headaches you absolutely do not want to deal with down the line. And the longer complications like this go on, the worse they become to untangle.

It can be a good idea to use a service to register a limited company if this is your preference, as you can work through the process methodically, making sure nothing is missed and you get the right structures, registrations and paperwork in place before you actually start trading.

Figure Out How Much Money You’ll Actually Need

Underestimating start-up costs is something that catches any new business out. You can put a budget in place, but things rarely go to plan, and the best-case scenario you’ve likely planned for doesn’t always pan out.

The reality is that unexpected costs should be thought of as a given, not an exception. It might be increased operating costs, more costs than you realised you’d need to cover, or a lower-than-expected income. It doesn’t matter what the issue is; it’s how you manage them. And the best thing to do before you get there is to use more realistic figures and then have a backup fund that you can rely on — this is usually around three to six months’ worth of operating expenses to keep things ticking over.

Check What Licenses or Permits You’ll Need

Requirements here will vary depending on your location and the industry you’ll be operating in. Some sectors have more stringent requirements and more hoops to jump through to get operations running while others barely need anything. And for most, the process of obtaining the right permits and licences can take months, longer if the wrong details are submitted or something is wrong. Contact the relevant authorities early and make sure you haven’t missed anything, and get the ball rolling sooner than you think you need to so you’re not waiting too long or have to delay your start date until they come through.