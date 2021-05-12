Who Is Liable for My Slip and Fall Accident at an Airport?

No matter the city or state, airports are some of the busiest public places and see thousands of individuals in foot traffic each day. With the constant rush in a place like an airport, it is easy to get involved in accidents if you are not fully aware of your surroundings at all times. Slip and fall incidents are some of the most common accidents that occur every day at airports across the globe. These accidents have a significant risk of grave bodily harm and lasting physical, emotional, and financial consequences for the victims.

If you have been victim to an unfortunate slip and fall at an airport, it is natural to wonder about any possible financial compensation to help with the medical bills and other expenses resulting from the accident. Although an experienced slip and fall lawyer can help you obtain adequate financial compensation for your damages, the determination of liability in such cases is often quite challenging.

Common Causes of Airport Slip and Fall Accidents

As the size of an establishment increases, so do the chances of accidents, including slip and fall accidents. Since airports are some of the largest establishments in any city, lapses in their upkeep and regular maintenance are more likely as compared to smaller buildings.

Conditions like low lighting, broken flooring, slippery areas, loose carpeting, tripping hazards, etc., are some of the most common causes of airport slips and falls. Inadequate maintenance is one of the major reasons behind these safety lapses at airports.

Determining Liability in Airport Slip and Fall Accidents

Although determining liability is often difficult in such accidents, it is certainly not impossible, thanks to the Premises Liability Law. For the airport management to be held liable for the accident, the accident has to occur within the premises of the airport, not necessarily only within the airport building.

According to this law, to hold the airport liable for the accident, the victim must prove that the hazardous conditions that led to the accident resulted from the negligence of airport authorities or staff. Additionally, the victim must also prove that the aforementioned parties were aware of said conditions and did not take adequate steps to eliminate the dangerous conditions.

Duty of Care

Like any other accident, this law is also based around the fundamental principle of ‘duty of care.’ Being a public place, the airport owes all its guests a civic duty of care. The creation of harmful conditions and the inaction of the airport regarding these potentially dangerous conditions violates this duty of care.

You can pursue a lawsuit against the airport authorities in such accidents. In most cases, the airport agencies are part of the local government and can be held liable according to the Premises Liability Law.

Shared Liability

If you were partly responsible for your airport slip and fall accident, you might still be able to obtain compensation for your damages. In such cases, the amount of compensation gets reduced according to the percentage of your fault for the accident.

Hiring a Lawyer

It is advisable to hire an experienced personal injury lawyer after any slip and fall at an airport. An attorney from a reputable law firm can help you stay organized throughout the legal process and assist in obtaining fair financial compensation for your physical, emotional, and financial damages.