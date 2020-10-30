2020 Holiday Activities for the Family in Fort Collins

Let’s Roam

Northern Coloradoans rejoice- the holidays are here, and we’re ready to celebrate! ‘Tis the season to gather the family together and bond through festive, snow-dusted, holly jolly activities. We want this winter to be filled with quality time with those you love, and there’s no better place to make lasting family memories than in Fort Collins. Joyful activities with family can melt the stress of 2020 away like marshmallows in hot cocoa. All you need is the love and support of those you hold dear, and your heart will be as full as a cup of spiced eggnog.

We’re not naive, though. This isn’t our first-holiday rodeo! We know that keeping the whole family entertained, engaged, happy, busy, and not fighting can be a hugely challenging task. How can you find things to do that will delight grandma at the same time as your baby cousins? That’s where the city of Fort Collins comes in. Fort Collins is dripping with charm and has done the holiday activity planning for you. All you have to do is show up with your sweet family, ready to bond and laugh. Read on for our list of the most fun and innovative holiday activities Fort Collins has available. Ho-ho-have fun!

Fort Collins Holiday Scavenger Hunt

You live in Fort Collins, but do you really know Fort Collins? This holiday season, go on a Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt to discover the hidden gems of your city. Right now, Let’s Roam has special holiday characters and challenges to choose from! This walking tour will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Winter Wonderlights

With over 60,000 holiday lights, music & light shows, it will be hard to miss this epic holiday event. The light and music show features six total songs and moving lights on the 20 foot tall LED mappable Christmas Tree. This event is free and open to the public. Winter Wonderlights is in enforcing health & safety regulations to keep families physically distanced.

Virtual Visit with Santa

If you want to have fun with Jolly ‘Ol Nick himself… you still can! Check out Santa’s Workshop to schedule a virtual meet & greet with the one and only Santa Claus. In-person options are also available.

Foodie Walk

There’s no holiday party like a food party! Walk around on a self-guided tour that is sure to bring the family together. The Fort Collins Foodie Walk offers a way for people to explore and enjoy the world of food and spices! Admission is free and held on the third Friday of every month.

DIY Ornaments

Why spend a fortune on Christmas decorations when you can make your own? Use painted golf balls, dolls, and even Origami paper crafts to make your own ornaments with your kids. Older children can make their own Christmas wreaths with a glue gun, some flowers, and tinsel. Decorate your home with your DIY creations and show off your family’s creative side with these exciting crafts.

Holiday Painting on the Go

Will you paint a Christmas Tree, a snow-covered Fort Collins, or a family portrait? With Color Me Mine, you can pick up a paint set to take home and have a magical evening with the family. To make things more fun, get creative, and get your hands dirty as you paint with your fingers. Ideal for younger children, finger painting, is a great way to engage your child in an innovative craft.

Quest to Find Santa

Santa is hiding in plain sight, and it’s up to you to find him! Downtown Fort Collins is continuing its annual Quest, where small Santa figurines are sprawled about in shop windows. Each figurine has a unique name, and if you find all of them, you can be entered to win a cash prize. This holiday scavenger hunt is free to enter, and you can find more details on the Downtown Fort Collins website.

Try an Indoor Scavenger Hunt

This holiday season, connect with your family through in-home scavenger hunts. These digitally guided scavenger hunts bring your family together in fresh new ways. Handcrafted by real-life adventurers, these hunts turn your home into the site of a thrilling expedition, unleashing your imagination. Choose from seven educational themes, including Emerging Explorers (Ages 3-9), Advanced Adventurers (Ages 10+), Global Geographers, Writing Wizards, All About Animals, and Science Scavengers. We hear there may be a holiday-themed hunt on the way too! You don’t need extra supplies to take on these adventures- just a phone and lots of enthusiasm will do.

Watch Christmas Movies

What’s a holiday without watching a wholesome movie with your entire family? Dim the lights, set up some cozy pillows, pop some popcorn and bring the family together for a Christmas movie marathon. Take a poll and decide which movies to watch with everyone – you can choose from fantasy (A Christmas Carol), rom-coms (The Princess Switch), action (Die Hard), or even animated (The Polar Express). Or how about a Christmas classic like the Home Alone series?

Try a Scratch-off Adventure Book

If you’re on the lookout for fun, fresh adventures, Adventures From Scratch might be your best bet. This isn’t an ordinary book – it’s a treasure trove of exciting quests and adventures. With more than 50 scratch-off adventures to choose from, this book lets your family learn, laugh, and explore together. With categories like ‘Create,’ ‘Explore,’ ‘Cook,’ ‘Get Silly,’ ‘Spread Joy,’ ‘Move’ and many more, this book encourages your family to have fun like never before.

Sing Some Carols

Caroling is a joyful activity for family members of any age! The whole family can participate in Carolfest this year and show off their favorite holiday tunes. Follow the group of singers through Downtown Fort Collins from the Opera Galleria to Old Town Square. If you don’t feel like going out, put on your favorite songs at home while decorating for the holidays. If you’re really competitive, why not host your very own American Idol: Carol Edition!

This holiday season promises to be one sparkling with joy and cheerful new adventures. As long as you spend your holidays surrounded by the ones you love, you’ll be rewarded with happiness and memories you’ll cherish for a lifetime. You can’t go wrong with any of these family-pleasing Fort Collins activities. The city of Fort Collins is so sweet; we want to spend all our holidays there from here on out. Enjoy adventuring through this Northern Colorado gem and spending quality holiday time with your family. Happy holidays!